Share Files Up to 5GB for Free with File Dropper

Upload and share files up to 5GB for free with web site File Dropper. The site is missing at least one very important feature—namely that you can't see the upload progress, which is a very big deal when uploading large files—but it's also the largest upload limit we've seen from a free file sharing service in a while. If large files aren't all that important to you, check out the very cool, previously mentioned EatLime (for files under 1GB) or Drop.io (for files under 100MB).