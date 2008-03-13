Share a Link with Context with the Awesome Highlighter

Webapp the Awesome Highlighter aims to give context to shared links by allowing users to highlight text in a webpage before they send it out. Very similar to previously mentioned web site Jump Knowledge, the Awesome Highlighter creates a special URL that saves your highlighting schemes and displays them when you click through to the link. It's good to give quick context to a link, but if you want to heavier annotation, Jump Knowledge is a lot more feature-rich.
