Set your desktop on fire with Napalm

Here's a silly but fun download to kill some time on a Friday - by writing in burning letters on your desktop. Napalm (Windows XP or Vista only) is a little program inspired by the Linux-based Compiz window manager. Once you've downloaded it, Napalm has a pretty simple user interface which lets you write in big scary, fiery writing, all over your desktop. That's about all it does - although if you go to the Files tab and hit "Load" you'll see a few different variations on the fiery theme for you to play with. I reckon it's fiery wrath of god effect might be good for putting reminders on your desktop too (see left). :)

Napalm - Your desktop on Fire [via Download Squad]

