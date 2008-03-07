Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

SendShield Detects Outlook Attachments with Private Data


Windows only: Never email another Microsoft Office document from Outlook that includes private hidden data again with the SendShield Outlook plug-in. We've all heard the horror stories of revisions, comments and author notes revealing more than the document sender intended, like when a Google employee inadvertently published internal secrets in the notes of a PowerPoint slideshow. The SendShield Outlook plug-in scans office documents you attach to new messages for hidden data and alerts you if there's potentially sensitive info included, listing each item within Outlook's interface. You can even delete the hidden data right within SendShield's list, without modifying the original file, and scan documents attached to incoming messages as well. SendShield is a free download and works with Outlook 2003 and 2007—Windows only, of course.

