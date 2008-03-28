See When and Where Viewers Watch Your YouTube Clips

YouTube today launches a new feature called Insight which tells you when viewers are watching your clips and where they're located. The New York Times reports:

With the Insight information, video creators can dig into the specifics of a video's performance and find, for example, that it peaks on Fridays in winter months, or it has taken several weeks to get traction—information that can help better promote their work. The information, presented as a color-coded map and a graph of a video's popularity, is accessible through a link from a video creator's account page on YouTube. The company will update the data once a day.

Not seeing Insight information on Lifehacker's videos yet—are any of you? Send us a screenshot of what yours look like when you do (tips at lifehacker.com.)