Search Locally Directory-Style with Google Mobile

The Googling Google blog points out a tucked-away mobile search feature that the search giant isn't quite rolling out yet, but is already accessible. Fans of the Yahoo's classic directory trees will feel at home here, as you can browse through food, entertainment, shops, and other features around a city or town, but the nifty part is that your phone remembers locations you've already searched for, and offers direct mapping links for the results, possibly saving you from ever having to type in a thing. It's obviously in an early stage, but for those with really tiny screens or averse to keypad typing, a list of links might make for better searching.

AU - I don't have Google Search set up on my mobile, but I suspect this is a US-only thing. Anyone able to shed any light?