Savvy Circle Monitors Your Wishlist for Price Drops

New shopping webapp Savvy Circle watches items you're interested in buying online and emails you when they go on sale. Sign up for a free account and add items from the online stores it supports—from Amazon to Zappos to Newegg and more—to your shopping list on Savvy Circle. Then wait for email notifications when and if the item goes on sale. I've added a few items to my shopping list but haven't gotten a sale notification yet, but if you're looking for a deal on something or other it can't hurt. Looks like Savvy Circle is only taking a limited number of sign-ups for now, so jump in while you can.

  • John Guest

    looks like Savvy Circle paid for this post

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Ah, no. We don't run paid posts.

    0

