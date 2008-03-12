Save Time and Avoid Stress at Airport Security

Wired's How To Wiki takes on one of the ultimate stress-creators and time-wasters—airport security, naturally—and offers up a few reasonable suggestions to save time and avoid hassle that you probably haven't thought of. One of the best involves using the best kind of carry-on luggage:
2. Carry a messenger bag. The topside flap gives easy access to your laptop and Ziploc of liquids and gels while the pockets provide plenty of storage for alarm-trippers. As soon as you get in line, tuck your belt, wallet, keys, watch, and phone into the sack.
There are a few other bits of keep-in-mind wisdom about clothing and timing as of this posting, but the wiki will probably get at least a few more suggestions on a much-debated topic. How about your own TSA-wrangling tips? Drop a few suggestions (or stories) in the comments.
