Australia's geek history museum faces extinction

It's a sad day for geek history when the Australian Computer Museum Society gets turned out of its home and can't find a home for its relics - including computing paraphernalia from as early as the 1920s. ZDNet reports that the ACMS has lost access to its borrowed warehouse facilities in Sydney, and it will be forced to dispose of the contents of the museum if a new home can't be found for them.

They're in need of around 400 square metres of storage space, or failing that, a place to build a shed. If you happen to have some room, I'm sure they'd appreciate a call!

