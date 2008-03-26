Save Money Flying Despite Increasing Fares

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

According to Wired, most US airlines assumed—for whatever insane reasons—that the price of oil would drop this year. They were wrong, of course, and as a result roundtrip tickets have increased by as much as $50 apiece. To help battle the rising cost of flying, Wired suggests several tips for keeping the price of tickets as low as possible, like:

Never buy tickets between Friday and Monday morning. Why? Airlines file fare increases on Thursday evenings and watch over the weekend to see if all of their competitors match the price bumps. If they don't, the carriers roll back prices by Monday afternoon.

The other tips offer some tried and true advice alongside some more radical ideas, like buying two tickets at a cheaper price than one. Some of the tips apply mostly to walk-up fliers, which has never been the cheapest method of travel, but overall the article offers a few good money-saving nuggets for this expensive flying season. If you've got your own favourite tips for keeping things cheap in the face of rising fares, let's hear about it in the comments. Photo by Cubbie_n_Vegas.

Seat 2B: Tips for a Sky-High Spring [Wired]

