Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Save and Playback YouTube Videos on Your iPhone or iTouch with MXTube


iPhone/iPod touch only: The MXTube application searches and saves YouTube videos directly to your iPhone or iPod touch so you can play them back at any time, whether you've got an active internet connection or not. I gave it a try this morning and it works exactly as advertised and looks great. The only drawback is that it doesn't integrate with your iPod videos, but given time, I suppose anything's possible. And now that we know you'll have to wait another three months before you see any official third-party application support from Apple, we'll just have to keep enjoying killer third-party apps the old-fashioned way—through a jailbroken iPhone via Installer.app.

[via TUAW]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles