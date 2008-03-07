Save and Playback YouTube Videos on Your iPhone or iTouch with MXTube



iPhone/iPod touch only: The MXTube application searches and saves YouTube videos directly to your iPhone or iPod touch so you can play them back at any time, whether you've got an active internet connection or not. I gave it a try this morning and it works exactly as advertised and looks great. The only drawback is that it doesn't integrate with your iPod videos, but given time, I suppose anything's possible. And now that we know you'll have to wait another three months before you see any official third-party application support from Apple, we'll just have to keep enjoying killer third-party apps the old-fashioned way—through a jailbroken iPhone via Installer.app.