Salary or Perks—What's More Important?

New employee survey results released by Deloitte LLP show that salary isn't as big a factor for attracting job candidates as it has been in the past:

For today's workers, hefty compensation packages and fancy retirement plans just aren't as appealing as they used to be. What they really want—more than anything else—is to control when, where, and how they work. They're happy to work hard, but want to do it on their terms.

Lifehacker readers have mixed feelings about asking the boss if they can work from home. But would perks like the option to telecommute, flexible hours, multiple widescreen monitors, and free gourmet cafeteria food convince you to take a lower-paying job?

Is salary the biggest factor for you when you're making career moves? Debate in the comments.


Competing for Talent: A Survey of Talent Trends in Technology and Telecommunications [Deloitte LLP via Web Worker Daily]

