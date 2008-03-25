Safe Investments in a Recession?

If your dreams are filled with nightmares of recession and impending economic doom, a user from the community weblog Ask MetaFilter asks the simple but pertinent question: What's the safest possible thing that I can do with my money? The folks at MetaFilter provide heaps of great suggestions while sticking to the low-to-no-risk requirement, suggesting everything from CDs and short term bond mutual funds to investing in yourself. As many folks are quick to point out, virtually any interest-bearing savings plan requires some form of risk—hence the reason for the interest. But some investments are safer than others, so let's hear your thoughts on safe investments in the comments.