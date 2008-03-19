Safari Updates to Version 3.1

Windows and Mac OS X: Apple releases a new version 3.1 of the Safari web browser which includes several stability and performance improvements, along with a couple new minor but useful features, most notably:
- Double clicking on the Tab Bar opens new tab
- Supports trackpad gestures for back, forward, and magnify on MacBook Air and compatible MacBook Pro computers
Get the new version via Apple's Software Update; it's a free download for Mac and Windows. Thanks, Anthony!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink