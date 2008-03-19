Safari Updates to Version 3.1

Windows and Mac OS X: Apple releases a new version 3.1 of the Safari web browser which includes several stability and performance improvements, along with a couple new minor but useful features, most notably:

Double clicking on the Tab Bar opens new tab

Supports trackpad gestures for back, forward, and magnify on MacBook Air and compatible MacBook Pro computers

Get the new version via Apple's Software Update; it's a free download for Mac and Windows. Thanks, Anthony!