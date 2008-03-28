Running for the High

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The concept of the runner's high has been around forever, but the New York Times is reporting that, for the first time, scientists have validated the claimed euphoria that follows a run.

Researchers in Germany, using advances in neuroscience, report in the current issue of the journal Cerebral Cortex that the folk belief is true: Running does elicit a flood of endorphins in the brain. The endorphins are associated with mood changes, and the more endorphins a runner's body pumps out, the greater the effect.

Of course, the real runner's high euphoria is more likely to come with more intense, longer workouts, but I can guarantee running a marathon should get you there. If you've been trying to motivate yourself to get out and run more, the idea of chasing that runner's high might help. If you've got firsthand experience with the runner's high, let's hear about it in the comments.

Yes, Running Can Make You High [NYT]

