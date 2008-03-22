Run Safari Inside Ubuntu

The cross-OS possibilities keep expanding, as the Ubuntu Unleashed blog points out how you can get Safari for Windows running inside the Windows front-end Wine in Linux. The hack requires just a bit of command line work to accomplish, but the working result will feature Flash and, obviously, a chance to try out Apple's supposedly faster-than-anything browser. For another take on getting Windows apps running in your Linux desktop, check out our seamless virtualization tutorial.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink