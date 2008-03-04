Run AutoHotkey Scripts as Administrator in Vista

The How-To Geek continues his quest to make Vista actually convenient for a wider group of people with a few tips on taming AutoHotkey, the Windows scripting language that can automate keyboard actions, knock down repetitive email, and do much more. For those who write simple scripts that hardly ever change, the solution is simple:

All you have to do is right-click on the script, choose "Compile Script"...And now you can run the executable version as administrator.

For those who make changes, or who want a system-wide solution, the Geek has both instructions and a download to perform a small registry hack—meaning, of course, you should back up your registry before moving on either solution.