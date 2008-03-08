Roll Your Own Coffee Roaster On-the-Cheap

Love the taste of fresh-roasted coffee but don't feel like shelling out $100+ for your own home roaster? The Cool Tools weblog details how to use an old popcorn popper (the author bought his for $3 at a thrift store) to roast your coffee beans. His method, which works virtually the same way as popping popcorn with the gadget, is simple, and the results look promising. If you're a coffee connoisseur you may eventually want to go all out and purchase a more expensive roaster, but if you just want to try it out, the popcorn-popper-as-roaster looks effective.