Risk-Free Firefox 3 Beta 4

Want to try the latest Firefox 3 Beta 4 but you don't want to mess up your current 'fox installation? Download the portable Firefox 3 Beta 4 and run it folder on your computer without blowing away your current Firefox 2 setup. Handy.
Want to try the latest Firefox 3 Beta 4 but you don't want to mess up your current 'fox installation? Download the portable Firefox 3 Beta 4 and run it folder on your computer without blowing away your current Firefox 2 setup. Handy.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink