Revisit Your Old Flickr Photos with Photojojo's Time Capsule

Experience nostalgia by receiving mailings of your old Flickr photos twice a month with Photojojo's Photo Time Capsule. Previously, we suggested that you mail your future self. Instead, receive emails from the past. The tool integrates with your Flickr account and emails you weekly (or twice a month) with photos that you've taken 1 month ago, 3 months ago, 6 months ago, 1 year ago, or two years ago (the time setting is totally customisable). With the Photo Time Capsule, you'll never forget your precious photographs that you took a while ago and you won't have to manually dig into your old pictures to view those precious memories either.