Repair Broken Personal Folders in Outlook

A slow or error-prone Outlook might mean your Personal Folders—the place where all your appointments, messages, and other data are kept—are corrupt and in need of some fixin'. The How-To Geek shows you the ins and outs of using a built-in Outlook tool to back up and repair your data, and hopefully get Outlook moving a little swifter once again. The Geek's tutorial should work for most any running version of Outlook. For a backup-only solution, try another free Microsoft tool.

Fix Your Broken Outlook Personal Folders (PST) File [The How-To Geek]

    So where did they go? I created loads of peronal folders in Outlook since 2003 - family, children, friends, travel etc. All religiously archived automatically. The computer died, the hard disk rescued, one .PST file found, repaired in Scanpst.exe and opened again in outlook on a new computer. Inbox and Sent mail seem OK, the rest are gone! How do I retreive them? Why is it so hard?

