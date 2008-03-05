Rename Multiple Files with a Spreadsheet

Need to put new names to a batch of files and still have the names make sense? You could learn a scripting language, download a software tool for Windows or Mac, or just use Windows' built-in F2 utility, but for real control, all you need is a spreadsheet, whether desktop-based or online. The Digital Inspiration blog illustrates a three-column technique for giving your files unique names, using whatever criteria you want, and adding unique names, dates, or other factors to the name. For Excel novices like myself, it's also a nice introduction to simple formulas and column wrangling.