Remove Pet Hair from Anything

If you've got hairy pets in the house, you know what it's like to live with a permanent coating of fur on everything. Web site wikiHow suggests ways to clean and remove pet hair—at least until your pet comes around again. One tip is to use water and the palm of your hand:

Lightly dampen the palm of your hand. Wipe the pet hair off in a downward motion. The hair will ball up and stick to your damp hand.

Rubber gloves or latex gloves are also great pet hair removers, as well as a spare FedEx pouch. Share your pet hair removal tricks in the comments.

How to Remove Pet Hair [wikiHow]

  • Eden Guest

    I use lint brushes or any sticky tapes. I find this technique to be faster in removing pet hair.

