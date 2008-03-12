Remove Band-Aids Painlessly with Vodka

Apparently vodka takes away the pain in more ways than one. Cocktail expert Miss Charming lists several uses for vodka (besides drinking it), including this gem:
To remove a bandage painlessly, saturate the bandage with vodka. The solvent dissolves the adhesive.
Haven't tried this technique myself, but next time I've got a Band-Aid on, instead of the fast rip-off approach I might reach into the bar first. Check out Miss Charming's vodka page for more ways to use vodka around the house to clean and more.
If you want to try it - do it on a superficial scrape or hangnail or the like. If the skin is at all broken, do it out of earshot of sensitive individuals, animals and children whom you do not want to have to explain George Carlin's "7 Dirty Words..." to.
Yes, the alcohol in the vodka will kill germs and the pain - after several AGONIZING seconds to eternally long - "I'll NEVER DO THAT AGAIN, GOD I PROMISE!!!" - minutes, depending on the depth of the wound and the strength of the vodka. In a medical emergency where risk of infection is evident and no more suitable agents are available - go for it, it could save your life... but there is a price to pay unless the wound is completely sealed by a scab.
Peace - & "Gardez-loo!"