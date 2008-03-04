Remind Yourself Where You Hid Stuff via Email

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Blogger Jenny says that when she puts an important item in a "safe place" so she won't lose it, she usually winds up forgetting where it is and, well, losing it. Her solution is to make a private, searchable database of locations via email:

I put my passport back where I found it and then I emailed myself:
Subject: Passport
Message Body: In your backpack in the closet.
I also copied my brother on the email and applied the label "Stuff." This way when I lose my passport next time I can simply pull up my email and see where it is located.

Looks like a good way to "index" stuff when you're defragging your home.

Quick Tip: Never Lose Anything Again [hackaddict.net]

