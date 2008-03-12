Refine Google's key word searches to keep them on-topic

One of the ways that Google's search engine looks for rich, comprehensive results is by looking for pages that match a variation of the search terms you've entered. The Google Operating System offers some tips for how to refine your search so Google sticks strictly to a search for your keyword - as well as offering a way to make the search even *more* fuzzy. By adding a + before a keyword, you can ensure it won't be ignored:

If rather than narrowing your search you want to cast your net wider, you can use the synonymous operator (~). Using this operator, a search for [~images]will also return results containing "imagery".

Less Approximate Google Searches [Google Operating System]