Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Refine Google's key word searches to keep them on-topic

One of the ways that Google's search engine looks for rich, comprehensive results is by looking for pages that match a variation of the search terms you've entered. The Google Operating System offers some tips for how to refine your search so Google sticks strictly to a search for your keyword - as well as offering a way to make the search even *more* fuzzy. By adding a + before a keyword, you can ensure it won't be ignored:

"Instead of searching for [blogger profile images] , you'll use this query: [+blogger profile images] . Alternatively, you could use quotes even for a single keyword: ["blogger" profile images]or add a plus after your keyword: [blogger+ profile images] .

If rather than narrowing your search you want to cast your net wider, you can use the synonymous operator (~). Using this operator, a search for [~images]will also return results containing "imagery".

Less Approximate Google Searches [Google Operating System]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles