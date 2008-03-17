Reduce Redundancy by Creating Photoshop Actions

Frequent Photoshop users can save time and energy using automated Photoshop actions when processing images. The Epic Edits weblog explains how. First, make the actions palette is visible, and create a new action. Then, record all the steps you want to automate on one image, and stop recording when you're finished. Once your action is complete, then you can use it on any images going forward, without repeating the steps again.
