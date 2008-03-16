Recycling Possible for More Items Than Ever

Green publication E magazine says you can recycle more stuff than you might think, and offers a reference on the right places to recycle everything from iPods to record albums to styrofoam to batteries to cars. If you've got old office supplies and miscellaneous materials, you may be able to recycle that, too:

Many states have "material exchanges" where odd stuff is collected and made available to the public for use. Outdated calendars, office paper that is used on one side, wallpaper, flooring samples, crayons and other stuff is gladly accepted by Materials Exchange Centre for Community Arts in Eugene, Oregon. [...]To see if there's a materials exchange near you, search Google.com for "materials exchange" or call your local hazardous waste department.

Looks like a useful bookmark to check out before you order up the dumpster.Photo by diongillard.