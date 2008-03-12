Recover Lost Wi-Fi Passwords with WirelessKeyView

Windows only: Freeware application WirelessKeyView recovers the wireless network keys saved to your computer by the Windows Wireless Zero Configuration service of XP or the WLAN AutoConfig service in Vista. As with any password-finding tool, this can be put to use both for the powers of good or evil, but we trust you'll stick to good—say when you're doing tech support on your parents' laptop and they can't remember what their Wi-Fi password is. WirelessKeyView is freeware, Windows only. Got more password cracking needs done? Crack your Windows password with Ophcrack, or roll up your sleeves on your network passwords with Cain and Abel.