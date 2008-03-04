Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Quiet Down Your DVD Drive with Nero DriveSpeed

Windows only: Freeware application Nero DriveSpeed slows down the read speed of your CD or DVD drive so you don't have to endure the loud jet-engine whirring of your drive every time you want to listen to a CD or watch a DVD on your computer. Obviously there are plenty of times when the 48x read speed of your drive comes in handy—particularly when you are transferring data from an optical disc—but if you're just listening to a CD, for example, your drive really doesn't need to spin up to top speed. After installation, DriveSpeed can prompt you whenever you insert a disk and you can choose whether to run in Fast or Silent mode. Nero DriveSpeed is freeware, Windows only.

Nero DriveSpeed [via One Tip a Day]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles