Quickly Right-Side Videos with Free Video Flip and Rotate



Windows only: Got a cell-cam clip or other video that's in need of some right-side-up rotating for compute and television display? Free Video Flip and Rotate, an appropriately titled free Windows utility, will get the job done. The interface is dead-simple: Choose a file, decide which way and by how many degrees you need to rotate, and hit "Rotate." The video will likely grow a bit—about 25 percent, by some accounts—and take some time, depending on your video size, but runs fairly fast and without installing anything else on your system. Free Video Flip and Rotate is a free download for Windows systems only.