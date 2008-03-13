Quickly Hide Any Window on Your Desktop with Windows Hidie

Windows only: Simple, freeware application Windows Hidie can hide any
porn window on your desktop from view with a simple keystroke or through its slightly more advanced interface. When Windows Hidie hides a window, it disappears from your taskbar and from the Alt-Tab switcher, so essentially it's completely gone from the casual onlooker's view. You can hide the active window with a quick stroke of Win-Z, show all hidden windows with Win-S, or toggle the display of the graphical interface to the program with Win-A. It's simple, does one thing, and does it well. Aside from what some might consider seedy uses, an app like this could also come in handy to keep apps running in the background that don't minimise to the tray. Windows Hidie is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0. For a similar, more robust alternative, check out previously mentioned Magic Boss Key.
