Protect Your Windows XP Computer with a Blank Password?

Weblog Digital Inspiration offers some counterintuitive advice for users who don't protect their Windows XP computers with passwords more difficult than simplistic passwords like abc123: Don't use a password at all. In fact, in this article from Microsoft, the blank password option is described as more secure than a weak password provided 1) you only have one computer or you don't need to network your computers and 2) you trust everyone who has physical access to the computer. Granted, I can't imagine many Lifehacker readers hit both of those categories, but if you serve as your friends' and family's default IT support and they can't seem to remember a secure password, the blank password might be the best option (especially when simple passwords are so easy to crack). Sound like an awful idea? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.

Set a Blank Password in Windows XP To Protect the Computer from Internet Attacks [Digital Inspiration]

  • Terri Bonitz Guest

    I decided to make a second account on my son's computer since I found he had been visiting sites that are not appropriate for 14 year old boy. I made a password (and verified it) for my account as administrator and then made his account. I was able to get to his, but when I tried to get back on to my account it said wrong password. I couldn't figure out what I had done, since I knew what I typed (twice). I finally figure out that the password I typed was longer than the space provided. Am I now just screwed? Is my only option to reformat the whole thing? I hate thinking of losing all our pictures, documents, and songs. Please help.

    0
  • Bob Guest

    This is too late to help you, but it may be useful others.

    Try the password cracking utility ophrack. I keep a copy of it around for stray computers where I work. Some are not on the primary domain, and if the person in charge of them forgets the password then I just log in using ophcrack

    0

