Protect Your Windows XP Computer with a Blank Password?

Weblog Digital Inspiration offers some counterintuitive advice for users who don't protect their Windows XP computers with passwords more difficult than simplistic passwords like
abc123: Don't use a password at all. In fact, in this article from Microsoft, the blank password option is described as more secure than a weak password provided 1) you only have one computer or you don't need to network your computers and 2) you trust everyone who has physical access to the computer. Granted, I can't imagine many Lifehacker readers hit both of those categories, but if you serve as your friends' and family's default IT support and they can't seem to remember a secure password, the blank password might be the best option (especially when simple passwords are so easy to crack). Sound like an awful idea? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.
I decided to make a second account on my son's computer since I found he had been visiting sites that are not appropriate for 14 year old boy. I made a password (and verified it) for my account as administrator and then made his account. I was able to get to his, but when I tried to get back on to my account it said wrong password. I couldn't figure out what I had done, since I knew what I typed (twice). I finally figure out that the password I typed was longer than the space provided. Am I now just screwed? Is my only option to reformat the whole thing? I hate thinking of losing all our pictures, documents, and songs. Please help.