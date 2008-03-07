Protect Your Windows XP Computer with a Blank Password?



Weblog Digital Inspiration offers some counterintuitive advice for users who don't protect their Windows XP computers with passwords more difficult than simplistic passwords like abc123 : Don't use a password at all. In fact, in this article from Microsoft, the blank password option is described as more secure than a weak password provided 1) you only have one computer or you don't need to network your computers and 2) you trust everyone who has physical access to the computer. Granted, I can't imagine many Lifehacker readers hit both of those categories, but if you serve as your friends' and family's default IT support and they can't seem to remember a secure password, the blank password might be the best option (especially when simple passwords are so easy to crack). Sound like an awful idea? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.