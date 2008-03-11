Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Printable Chart for Getting Tough Stains Out of Clothes

The School of Fibre Science & Technology at the University of New South Wales has a simply-formatted chart that compiles some of the best stain-fighting wisdom around. Some of these ideas we've covered before, but here's a few no-purchase-necessary treatments from a source I'm inclined to trust:

  • IRON RUST—Soak stain in lemon juice. Rinse and wash.
  • TEA—Rinse immediately with cold water and wash according to fabric. For dried stain, damp with cold water and sprinkle with borax. Pour hot water through the stain. Rinse well and wash according to fabric.
  • BLOOD—Soak in cold salted water (1 teaspoonful to 1 pint) for at least an hour. Wash in warm soapy water.

Hit the link below for more shirt-saving suggestions.

Stain Removal [University of New South Wales via Confessions of a Freeware Junkie/del.icio.us]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles