Prepare for a Layoff

With all this recent hype about the stock market and rising unemployment rates, the best way to protect yourself from being laid off is to consistently look out for other opportunities. Always stay in the game. Even if you're feeling smug at work, look around for the perfect dream job and keep your resume up-to-date. This will give you a head start if your company is negatively impacted by the economy. If you're feeling worried, build upon your emergency fund and limit leisure spending. Ideally, you should have three to six months of expenses in your bank account. See these other ways to recession-proof your career.