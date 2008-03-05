Plan and Plant a Kitchen Garden

Spring is just around the corner, and financial weblog The Simple Dollar details how to save tons of money and live healthier by planting a kitchen garden.

A kitchen garden merely refers to a garden that consists almost exclusively of plants intended to be eaten. Although one might put a few decorative plants around the edges of such a garden, the vast majority of the garden is intended for food.

The post details how to plan your kitchen garden based on what you want to eat (as opposed to what seems like it belongs in a garden) and highlights the significant chunk of money you stand to save with your garden. If you're an old hand at planting a garden you intend to eat, let's hear your best tips in the comments.