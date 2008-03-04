Pioneer lets you take your in-car Sat Nav system anywhere

Pioneer may be about to achieve Sat Nav nirvana with its new AVIC-F500BT, according to Nick over at Gizmodo AU. It's come up with an in-car Sat Nav that you can pop out and take with you.

"When it's in your car's dash, you can use it not only as a satnav, but as a control system for your iPod, MP3 player, Bluetooth handsfree kit and, with the right connections, even as a screen for an installed reverse camera."

Hopefully if they're making it a portable device as well, they'll optimise their maps for pedestrians (have you ever noticed how useless Google Maps is for getting walking directions anywhere?). Price and launch date are yet to be confimed.