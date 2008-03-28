Photoshop Express: Not the Full PS Package, but Good Web-Based Editing

More than a year after web-based photo editors began swarming the scene, Adobe this morning unveiled its free, long-anticipated Photoshop Express web app. It doesn't have nearly a quarter of the options, tools, and tricks of its desktop-based namesake, but it seems like a good platform for anyone who likes to spend a little time refining, and then sharing, their digital photos. The Flash-based app has just 17 basic buttons for editing, a thumbnail display of all the different changes you've made, and the album storing (2 GB of space), import (from Picasa and Facebook, among others) and sharing features seem up-to-snuff. In other words, you won't get layers, channels, and dodge-and-burn, but you can remove chocolate stains from white shirts pretty handily.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink