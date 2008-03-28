Photoshop Express: Not the Full PS Package, but Good Web-Based Editing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

More than a year after web-based photo editors began swarming the scene, Adobe this morning unveiled its free, long-anticipated Photoshop Express web app. It doesn't have nearly a quarter of the options, tools, and tricks of its desktop-based namesake, but it seems like a good platform for anyone who likes to spend a little time refining, and then sharing, their digital photos. The Flash-based app has just 17 basic buttons for editing, a thumbnail display of all the different changes you've made, and the album storing (2 GB of space), import (from Picasa and Facebook, among others) and sharing features seem up-to-snuff. In other words, you won't get layers, channels, and dodge-and-burn, but you can remove chocolate stains from white shirts pretty handily.

