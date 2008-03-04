Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Penelope Trunk launches Brazen Careerist blog network

penelope.pngCareer advice blogger Penelope Trunk has launched a career blog network called Brazen Careerist. The network of 50 young bloggers will focus on Gen Y professional and entrepreneurial issues.
The headline story over there at the moment is "Improve your life with video games" and I spotted another story about how to use entrepreneurship for social change - both in keeping with the ethos of Penelope's own blog: "advice at the intersection of work and life".
I'm a little older than Gen Ys but I recently read Penelope's book Brazen Careerist and found a lot of the things she identified as important to Gen Y are important to me too - ie work life balance, having fun and learning on the job and feeling like an important part of the team. So I don't think the "Gen Y" label should put older careerists off reading. I look forward to reading more from their blog network. :)

Comments

  • Simon Guest

    Ummm...maybe include a link to the new network in your post?

    http://www.brazencareerist.com/

    0
  • Steven Schwarz Guest

    People are people, aren't they, and not fundamentally different generation to generation. Although it's true I s'pose that each generation is molded by the cultural influences and general externalities in play at the time. But I think we've reached a point of diminishing returns of significance through the application of the far too high res filter that purports to sort gen x from gen y and presumably gen z coming up fast. As one of those much despised and maligned baby boomers I can tell you that in my day we didn't even have such a thing as "generations"; and that when we finally identified and understood the thing it was only in terms of the so-called g-gap between offspring and their creators. If anything, that gap has narrowed rather than widened since the "glory days" (irony intended) of the post war era. One thing is for sure, and that is that we sure do have a lot more meetings today than ever we did in the past. As illustrated in my blog Doodlemania

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    *blush*
    Fixed! Thanks for pointing it out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles