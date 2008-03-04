Penelope Trunk launches Brazen Careerist blog network

Career advice blogger Penelope Trunk has launched a career blog network called Brazen Careerist. The network of 50 young bloggers will focus on Gen Y professional and entrepreneurial issues.

The headline story over there at the moment is "Improve your life with video games" and I spotted another story about how to use entrepreneurship for social change - both in keeping with the ethos of Penelope's own blog: "advice at the intersection of work and life".

I'm a little older than Gen Ys but I recently read Penelope's book Brazen Careerist and found a lot of the things she identified as important to Gen Y are important to me too - ie work life balance, having fun and learning on the job and feeling like an important part of the team. So I don't think the "Gen Y" label should put older careerists off reading. I look forward to reading more from their blog network. :)

