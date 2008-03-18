Pegboard Gadget Organizer Redux

For the next two weeks, readers are submitting their best life hack for a chance to win an autographed copy of our new book, Upgrade Your Life. Reader Trent writes in with his photographic take on the popular pegboard gadget mount project we posted a while back. Trent says the project took:

One pegboard, about 100 cable ties and a lot of elbow grease. But the end product looks great.

Hit the jump to check out Trent's handiwork.

Underneath Trent's desk it looks like this:



And on top of his desk, it looks like this:



In case you missed the original post, here's how to declutter your workspace with pegboard and cable ties.

Congrats, Trent! You earned yourself an autographed copy of Upgrade Your Life. You too can send us your hack for a chance at a free book! We especially love the hacks illustrated with photos, video clips, or templates, so impress us! More book contest winners to come tomorrow.