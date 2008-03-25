PatientsLikeMe Taps the Wisdom of the Crowd for Patients



Tap into the wisdom of the crowd for your health with community web site PatientsLikeMe. Using the site, you can read all about the experiences of other real people who are afflicted with certain illnesses as well as share your own experiences. The purpose, then, is to allow users to interact with one another, track how treatments are working for other members, and explore the side effects patients are seeing with certain treatments. The site's motto is "Patients helping patients live better every day," and it provides a tonne of tools to help you do just that. If you've given it a try, let's hear your thoughts in the comments.