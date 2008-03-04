Optimise Your Spotlight Searches



By almost every account, Spotlight on the Mac has improved tremendously in Leopard, so in an effort to re-introduce the usefulness of OS X's built-in desktop search application, the UsingMac weblog dives into the nitty gritty of building precise and powerful searches in Spotlight. Fantastic tricks abound, like searching files by filetype using the kind operator (e.g., kind:music ). You'll also find a handful of hugely useful keyboard shortcuts, like revealing the file in Finder by pressing Cmd-Return (rather than launching the file with Return). Whether you're just returning to Spotlight in Leopard or you've always enjoyed the desktop search options of Spotlight, getting to know the keyboard shortcuts and search operators built into the app can do wonders for your file-searching productivity.