Optimise Firefox Chrome Usage with Littlefox

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Freeware Firefox theme Littlefox replaces buttons and adjusts spacing on your Firefox chrome to optimise your screen space and focus on the browsing. The Littlefox chrome is unquestionably tiny, and it identifies bookmarklets and such in fun ways, but overall the design could be a little cleaner. If you like the idea of taking Firefox minimal but aren't keen on the looks of Littlefox, check out how to roll your own consolidated chrome in Firefox.