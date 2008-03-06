Open OpenDocument Files in Microsoft Office with OpenXML/ODF Translator

Windows only: Open OpenDocument Format (ODF) files in Microsoft Office using the OpenXML/ODF Translator, a free plug-in for Microsoft Word. One of the most obvious benefits is being able to open OpenOffice.org-created word documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, although other apps (like Google Docs) are starting to hop on the OpenDocument bandwagon as well. Users of Office 2007 should be able to install the plug-in and get right-click access to ODF files; those with earlier copies may have to install the Compatibility Pack and .NET 2.0 to get it working. The OpenXML/ODF Translator is a free download for Windows systems only; make sure to grab the right language version of the plug-in at the SourceForge link below.