Open FTP Sites from Your Browser with AnyClient



If you only occasionally need to connect to an FTP site, or find yourself at a computer that lacks one, AnyClient, a free webapp that requires no sign-up, might be just the solution for a quick and easy connection. AnyClient's Java-based interface is fairly similar to desktop-based FTP clients, and it appears that it can save your connection details for multiple servers, assuming you don't wipe your cookies on a regular basis. For those not devoted to cross-platform clients like Filezilla or running FireFTP on their Firefox chrome, AnyClient is a free and worthy bookmark—if you really dig it, you can also download the client for Windows, Mac, or Linux.