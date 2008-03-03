Here's a giggle for the GTDers out there (or the people who love them but think they're obsessive). The Look Shiny site has published a video guide to "NGTD" - Not Getting Things Done. It recommends books, TV shows, RSS feeds and YouTube as sources of procrastination material which, as an added bonus, can lead to increased stress if you leave them unattended. "For a real NGTD kick, join a bunch of social networks, then tell yourself you're going to follow everyone else's updates." I LOLed. :)