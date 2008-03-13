New Eee PC

We're not sure when it'll arrive in Australia, but David Flynn over at APC has written up the next gen of the ASUS Eee PC which was on show at CeBIT recently. For around $650, the new Eee will boast up to 12GB of flash memory, and they're aiming for 8 hour battery life. The new 900 series will pack a 9 inch screen with 1024x600 resolution into the same tiny format as the current model. Nice.
