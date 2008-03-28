Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Neuter the Caps Lock Key with Handicapslock

Readers are submitting their best life hack for a chance to win an autographed copy of our new book, Upgrade Your Life. Here's our latest winner.
Reader Jeadly got sick of hitting the Caps Lock key without meaning to, and uses a custom utility to stop the madness without disabling it completely. Jeadly writes:

I've written an AutoHotkey script that handicaps the Caps Lock key. I suppose I should call it "Handicapslock." With my script running, the Caps Lock key doesn't lock "on" unless you double tap it, so its behaviour is more like the Shift key.

AutoHotkey scripters, here's the source of Jeadly's script:

CapsLock :: if A_PriorHotkey = CapsLock { if A_TimeSincePriorHotkey < 500 { SetCapsLockState, on return } } SetCapsLockState, on keywait, CapsLock SetCapsLockState, OFF return

If you don't want to mess with the source, just grab the compiled Handicapslock executable program here:
Download Handicapslock.exe

If you never use Caps Lock for what it's intended for, you can also use AutoHotkey to remap its functionality. Awhile back, Adam did just that when he demonstrated how to turn your Caps Lock key into a dedicated Minimise button.

Congratulations, Jeadly! You just won yourself an autographed copy of Upgrade Your Life. We've got four more books left; here's how to snag one of your own.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles