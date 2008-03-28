Neuter the Caps Lock Key with Handicapslock

Readers are submitting their best life hack for a chance to win an autographed copy of our new book, Upgrade Your Life. Here's our latest winner.

Reader Jeadly got sick of hitting the Caps Lock key without meaning to, and uses a custom utility to stop the madness without disabling it completely. Jeadly writes:

I've written an AutoHotkey script that handicaps the Caps Lock key. I suppose I should call it "Handicapslock." With my script running, the Caps Lock key doesn't lock "on" unless you double tap it, so its behaviour is more like the Shift key.

AutoHotkey scripters, here's the source of Jeadly's script:

CapsLock :: if A_PriorHotkey = CapsLock { if A_TimeSincePriorHotkey < 500 { SetCapsLockState, on return } } SetCapsLockState, on keywait, CapsLock SetCapsLockState, OFF return

If you don't want to mess with the source, just grab the compiled Handicapslock executable program here:

Download Handicapslock.exe

If you never use Caps Lock for what it's intended for, you can also use AutoHotkey to remap its functionality. Awhile back, Adam did just that when he demonstrated how to turn your Caps Lock key into a dedicated Minimise button.

Congratulations, Jeadly! You just won yourself an autographed copy of Upgrade Your Life. We've got four more books left; here's how to snag one of your own.