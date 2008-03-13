NBC/Fox Video Site Hulu Open to Public



It's been hyped, dissed, and privately tested for five months, but now you can check out Hulu, a streaming video site created by NBC Universal and News Corp., for yourself. The U.S.-only site features a few (generally financially under-performing) full-length movies, including The Big Lebowski, The Usual Suspects, and Sideways, and a good number of clips and full episodes of shows like Family Guy, The Office, Babylon 5, and even the (dearly) departed likes of Arrested Development. No sign-up required, but, then again, you also can't upload or share clips—this is a sit-down-and-watch affair. Add it to the list of ways you can catch your favourite shows outside their air times.