NBC/Fox Video Site Hulu Open to Public

It's been hyped, dissed, and privately tested for five months, but now you can check out Hulu, a streaming video site created by NBC Universal and News Corp., for yourself. The U.S.-only site features a few
(generally financially under-performing) full-length movies, including The Big Lebowski, The Usual Suspects, and Sideways, and a good number of clips and full episodes of shows like Family Guy, The Office, Babylon 5, and even the (dearly) departed likes of Arrested Development. No sign-up required, but, then again, you also can't upload or share clips—this is a sit-down-and-watch affair. Add it to the list of ways you can catch your favourite shows outside their air times.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink