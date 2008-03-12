Naked Internode

Internode has become the latest ISP to offer 'naked DSL' - and they've promised another new service later this year which will let you have a conventional phone, but without paying a separate line rental charge. PC Authority wrote up the announcement here. Internode boss Simon Hackett is quoted as saying the line-rental free service, called Internode Ultra, won't have upload fees, unlike the similar package offered by Optus Fusion.
